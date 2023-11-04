Cricket World Cup 2023: How the remaining 4 teams can qualify for semifinals

Photo: PTI

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023

As we inch slowly towards the business end of the Cricket World Cup in India, the race for the remaining semifinal spots are heating up.

India have virtually been bullet-proof and the team of the tournament, without a shadow of a doubt.

The Men in Blue became the first team to book their semifinal ticket with their astonishing run of seven wins from seven matches reaping them 14 points and perching Rohit Sharma's men on top of the points table tree.

South Africa, who are currently second on the table, became the second team to make the cut on Saturday after Pakistan's 21-run win via DLS method against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

With Australia seeing off old foes and basement dwellers England and officially dumping the defending champions out of the tournament, things are getting even more intriguing.

Courtesy of their victory, the Aussies sit in third with 10 points and its a four-horse race for the remaining two semifinals spots.

It is a logjam heading into the last rounds of league play.

Here we look at how the remaining four teams can still qualify:

Australia

Points: 10

Third-placed Australia have five wins and two losses with a net run rate of +0.924. Their remaining games are against Afghanistan (November 7 ) and Bangladesh (November 11). For the Aussies to qualify, they can be be guaranteed to make the cut if win both their remaining matches and get to 14 points. They are also guaranteed of qualification even if they win one of their remaining matches and get to 12 points.

If Australia lose both their remaining games, but end up with a better run rate than two of the three teams — New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghannistan, they will end up with 10 points.

New Zealand

Points: 8

Fourth-placed New Zealand have four wins and four defeats with a net run rate of +0.398. The Kiwis have one game left against Sri Lanka (November 9).

New Zealand will end up with 10 pointds if they win their last match. They need to finish with a better run rate than at least of the other teams who could get to 10 points.

If they lose their last match and stay on eight points, a better run rate as compared to the others will again come into play.

Pakistan

Points: 8

Pakistan kept their semifinal hopes alive after rain in Bengaluru gave them a 21-run win over New Zealand by the DLS method. Nonetheless, they looked solid while chasing a mammoth total. They have four wins and four losses and a net run rate of +0.036. Their remaining game is against England (November 11).

For Babar Azam's men to qualify, they have to beat England and finish on 10 points and also end up with a better run rate than two of the three teams — Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan — who can also finish on 10 points.

If they lose to England, a better run rate will come into play.

Afghanistan

Points: 8

Afghanistan's run in this World Cup has been refreshing to watch and they are still in the reckoning for a last four berth. They have won four and lost three and have a net run rate of 0.330. Their next games are against Australia (November 7) and South Africa (November 10).

The Afghans have to win both the matches and finish on 12 points to be guaranteed of qualification. If they win one of the remaining two and finish on 10 points, they have to finish with a better net run rate than two of three teams — Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan — who can all finish on 10 points.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands sit on four points and are also in with a shot, but a long one at that.

