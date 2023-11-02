Cricket World Cup 2023: How Pakistan can beat Kiwis' NRR in race for semis

Chinese Taipei’s Huai-Chien wins Individual title with 13 under-par 275 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
New Zealand's embarrassing 190-run defeat to South Africa, their third straight loss in the World Cup after winning the first four games, has now given Pakistan a chance to qualify for the semifinals.
Pakistan's hopes were in tatters after they suffered a crushing eight-wicket loss to Afghanistan.
The Babar Azam-led team, though, bounced back with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.
But it was New Zealand's abject surrender with the bat against the Proteas that has now well and truly brought Pakistan back into the contention for a place in the semifinals.
New Zealand, on eight points, are still two points ahead of Pakistan with both teams still have two more games to play.
The first of those will see the two teams lock horns on Saturday in Bangalore.
While a victory is enough for New Zealand to strengthen their position in the semifinal race, Pakistan need to win that match by a huge margin to keep their hopes alive.
According to cricket statistician Mazher Arshad, Pakistan must win the contest by at least 83 runs if they bat first.
If they chase, Pakistan need to reach their target in 35 overs in order to achieve a better Net Run Rate than New Zealand.
But a victory by any margin over New Zealand will be good enough if Pakistan end their league campaign by beating England in their last game and the Kiwis lose their final game against Sri Lanka.
Then the Kiwis will finish with eight points and Pakistan 10, which could be enough for Babar's men to grab the fourth spot behind India, South Africa and Australia, the three strongest teams in the semifinals race.
But if New Zealand beat Sri Lanka on November 9, Pakistan would face a new Net Run Rate challenge against England in their last game on November 11.
So it's all to play for now as teams fight tooth and nail for a place in the knockout rounds.
