Cricket World Cup 2023: England post 337 against Pakistan

England posted 337 against Pakistan in their World Cup match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Satrurday.
Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat in what is the final group match for both sides at the tournament.
Holders England have already been eliminated, while 1992 champions Pakistan are only mathematically alive in the race for a semifinal place in the showpiece event.
"Nice to break a losing streak, want to leave India with our heads held high," Buttler said referring to their win against the Netherlands in their previous match.
England are unchanged but Pakistan brought in spin all-rounder Shadab Khan for seamer Hasan Ali.
"We are looking forward to Fakhar's innings, we are enjoying his batting," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam, referring to opener Fakhar Zaman's form.
"We will try our best, and let's see."
India, South Africa, and Australia have made the semifinals, while New Zealand are likely to join them in the last four.
Teams:
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Kolkata; editing by Robert Birsel)
Named after the late EGF Order of Merit champion the prize is presented to the most outstanding Under-18 player of the UAE Scratch Golf League each season
Classes will feature golf games, skill challenges, and mental resilience tools to assist students in mastering a new sport
Sport’s governing body in the UAE focused on attracting more youngsters to golf in the new year
Dubai’s Adrian Meronk one shot back after round one at the DP World Tour's penultimate tournament of this season
The individual Gross Division was won by 15-year-old Zurich Kanokpornvasin
The 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will continue until November 10
The 20-year-old student edged Dutton by one shot in well-contests EGF Men’s Order of Merit qualifier
Xavier, Lee, Kim and Bouigue win their respective categories at the Majlis Championship Course