Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia knock defending champions England out

‘Concept racing’ will be an exciting feature of the 11 race meetings that the iconic racecourse will host from Saturday
Australia defeated old foes England in a World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday to add more misery to the defending champions.
Australia won by 33 runs to consign England to a sixth defeat in seven matches and officially knock them out of the tournament.
All-rounder Ben Stokes had struck a defiant half-century to boost England's pursuit of a victory target of 287 but it was not to be for Jos Buttler's men as they were all out for 253.
Earlier Australia made 286 all out with Marnus Labuschagne top-scoring with 71 after England elected to bowl first.
Fast bowler Chris Woakes stood out with figures of 4-54 to end the opposition innings in 49.3 overs.
ALSO READ:
‘Concept racing’ will be an exciting feature of the 11 race meetings that the iconic racecourse will host from Saturday
it is not surprising that they are on the cusp of making it to the semifinals in only their second World Cup
Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia in contention but luckless England play for lost pride
Skipper Hashmatullah dedicates Friday's victory over Netherlands to Afghan people
Another loss and the chances of England retaining the title will be nil
The Second Qualifier of the 2023 – 2024 Emirates Golf Federation Men’s Order of Merit tees off on Saturday
A total of 12 motorsport events including the Hankook 24 Hours Dubai, F4 UAE Championship and Asian Le Mans IS set to take place between November and April
The English club’s all-time women’s appearance leader sees the big difference in the global level of the women's game being reflected in the UAE