Cricket World Cup 2023: 8 records India broke with its 302-run win over Sri Lanka

India confirmed a place in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 with a commanding 302-run victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday at a full-house Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

India outclassed their Asian opponents in every aspect and broke several records. Let’s look at some of them.

The 302-run victory is India’s biggest win in a World Cup by a margin of runs. India also registered the second-biggest victory margin by runs in the history of the ODI World Cup. Australia’s 309-run win over the Netherlands in the ongoing edition tops the chart.

This is also one of the biggest wins in the history of ODI cricket. In January this year, India trounced Sri Lanka for a 317-run victory in Thiruvananthapuram. A few months later, Zimbabwe triumphed over the United States of America by a margin of 304 runs, meaning all of the top-four biggest victories by runs in the 50-over format have come in 2023.

Indian players also achieved some interesting individual records in the World Cup clash against Sri Lanka. Mohammad Shami was unquestionably the star of the night. The pacer ripped through the Sri Lankan batting unit to grab his second five-wicket haul of this World Cup. He has equalled the record of Australia’s Mitchell Starc to claim the most five-fors in World Cups.

Shami is now India’s leading wicket-taker in World Cups. He has picked 45 wickets in 14 games at an exceptional average of 12.91. Zaheen Khan and Srinath have 44 wickets.

The fast bowler also has the most five-wicket hauls for India in ODIs. The previous record was jointly held by Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath.

Virat Kohli once again showcased his A-game against Sri Lanka. The Indian batter might have failed to equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries but managed to achieve another historic feat. Riding on his 88-run knock, Kohli reached 1472 runs in the World Cup. After Sachin Tendulkar (2278), Ricky Ponting (1743) and Kumar Sangakkara (1532), Kohli is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in World Cup history, overcoming David Warner at 1405 runs.

The half-century against Sri Lanka also helped Kohli equal Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara’s record of 118 fifty-plus scores in the ODI format. Only Tendulkar is ahead with 145 ODI half-centuries.

Dilshan Madhushanka became the highest wicket-taker in the World Cup 2023 after his five against India. The Sri Lankan fast bowler is top of the pile with 18 wickets. His 5/80 on Thursday is also the best bowling figures by a Sri Lankan against India at World Cups.

