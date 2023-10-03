Pakistan cricket chief proposes bilateral series with India

Photo: PTI

In an attempt to revive cricket relations between India and Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman, Zaka Ashraf proposed a bilateral tournament to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

According to an interview conducted by ARY News, the chairman proposed a Jinnah-Gandhi trophy, named after great leaders from both countries.

Ashraf said that the India-Pakistan contest is the greatest and questioned why India doesn't tour Pakistan. he even highlighted that Australia and England visited the country for a series.

Both countries have not played a bilateral series in several years over deteriorating political conditions.

