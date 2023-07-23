Cricket: Harmanpreet Kaur makes headlines after hitting stumps with bat, calls umpiring 'pathetic'

Widely criticised for her move, fans have shared their disappointment with her behaviour on field

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, landed in some hot water after she was seen hitting the stumps behind her with a bat during India's match with Bangladesh.

After she reportedly missed a shot and the ball hit her pads, the umpire gave his decision, said she was out; however, Kaur did not agree. The skipper was reportedly disappointed with the decision of the umpire and expressed herself by throwing a tantrum on field and hitting the stumps behind her.

The tight leg-by-wicket created a controversy as Kaur was seen exiting the field while saying something to the umpire. Widely criticised for her move, fans have shared their discontentment online with her behaviour on the field.

During the post-match press conference, the skipper said that Bangladesh batted well and added that the Indian team "leaked a few runs". However, she also said that "some pathetic umpiring was done", referring to her being given an out.

Smriti Mandhana, the Vice-Captain of the team, stood by her captain without justifying her behaviour in the post-match press conference. Mandhana said that the skipper had acted in "the heat of the moment".

She later also added that the team itself is "nobody" to decide on a ban and that the International Council of Cricket would be the appropriate body for such decisions.

