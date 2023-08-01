Comment: Why this Ashes series could change the landscape of Test cricket

A huge influx of tournaments and staggering amounts of financing have made T20 ridiculously popular. But Test cricket showed up aggressively in the Ashes

England's Mark Wood (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne on day five of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval. — AFP

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 6:36 PM

Perhaps nobody could have summed up the emotions of the 2023 Ashes better than former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Nobody but a cricketer who had experienced it all himself with the crowing moment coming through a 2-1 victory in the 2005 Ashes under his captaincy.

"Fairytales can happen. An incredible crowd, a brilliant series. This has been absolutely incredible, it had everything,” Vaughan told BBC’s Test Match Special after Stuart Broad scripted a fairytale finish to his career by taking the last wicket on the last day of the fifth Test to earn England a stunning series-levelling win.

Indeed, this Ashes series had everything to entertain die-hard fans.

But looking at the bigger picture, it may have done a lot to revive Test cricket which has globally been in decline since the meteoric rise of the T20 format.

A huge influx of tournaments and leagues, flamboyant media coverage and staggering amounts of financing have made T20 ridiculously popular.

But Test cricket showed up aggressively in the Ashes and may have ultimately won back a large chunk of fans.

Well-prepared and hugely competitive pitches at the five chosen venues – Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval — ensured that every match went the distance, like a five-setter at Wimbledon.

Once again Test cricket looks healthy and safe heading into the future even as the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) strongly recommends limiting the number of ODI and T20s after the 2027 World Cup to improve the overall quality of the game.

Their vision could well have received a significant boost from the standard of cricket that was showcased the last two months and in particular by England’s revolutionary 'Bazball' approach that ultimately saw them score a moral victory even though the Ashes urn would leave their shores for the fourth time since 2018.

Ben Stokes’ England can take heart from the fact that they stayed true to themselves and played the cricket that they have majestically been playing since last year.

The aggressive and fearless approach in England's recent cricketing perspective, which was introduced by their legendary New Zealand coach and mentor, Brendon McCullum, under the moniker 'Bazball', has become the most celebrated style of cricket in recent history.

Since McCullum took over as the new head coach in June last year, England have won 11 Tests, lost four and drawn one.

They have scored emphatic victories over New Zealand, South Africa, India, Ireland and Australia.

They also became the first team in history to whitewash Pakistan in Pakistan with an emphatic 3-0 win.

While the overall statistics are mind-blowing a closer study shows England’s 'Bazball' style has seen them score runs at an astonishing rate of 4.76 per over, which is nothing short of an outright assault against all opposition and a feat that has never previously been achieved in history.

Prior to this series, Test cricket’s absence of generation-defining performance and business model has been blamed for its waning appeal.

So, given this perspective, even a drawn Ashes series is a fair result for the long game.

England’s win-at-all-costs mentality was also a stark reminder that only the strongest can survive in Test cricket.

Although at the start of the Ashes, it appeared that the Bazball approach had no validity or relevance and only resulted in reckless mistakes that cost England the Edgbaston and Lord’s Tests.

Yet the third Test at Headingley demonstrated all the positive virtues of the five-day game as Ben Stokes’ side roared back ferociously after being 2-0 down to ignite the series and give the script a new twist.

Reviving the spirit of competition in sport is not the easiest, as most boxers will vouch for after experiencing two rounds of punishment at the hands of an aggressive opponent.

But like England, Test cricket proved its resilience which bodes well for the game going forward.

If it’s the end of the road for England’s legendary pace bowler Broad, who has shockingly retired, this could well be the beginning of a new era for the form of cricket that is played in pristine white gear.

Yes, it may take all of five days but hasn’t every minute in the past five matches had spectators on the edge of their seats?

Every cricket-playing county would do wisely to take note of this Ashes series and begin to support Test cricket to ensure its longevity.

