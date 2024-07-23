E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Charith Asalanka named Sri Lanka T20 captain ahead of India series

The 27-year-old middle-order batsman replaces Wanindu Hasaranga, who stepped down following Sri Lanka's early exit from the T20 World Cup

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka. — AFP
Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka. — AFP

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 1:10 PM

Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 1:11 PM

Sri Lanka has named Charith Asalanka their new T20 captain Tuesday ahead of a white-ball series against visiting India, the island's cricket board said Tuesday.

The 27-year-old middle-order batsman replaces Wanindu Hasaranga, who stepped down 11 days ago following Sri Lanka's early exit from the T20 World Cup in June.


The board did not say if it was making changes to the ODI squad currently led by Kusal Mendis, while Dhananjaya de Silva remains Test captain.

The Indian team arrived on Monday ahead of the first of three T20 matches on Saturday at Pallekele in Kandy. The three-match ODI series will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from August 2.


Sri Lanka T20 squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera and Binura Fernando.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports