Charith Asalanka named Sri Lanka T20 captain ahead of India series

Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka. — AFP

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 1:10 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 1:11 PM

Sri Lanka has named Charith Asalanka their new T20 captain Tuesday ahead of a white-ball series against visiting India, the island's cricket board said Tuesday.

The 27-year-old middle-order batsman replaces Wanindu Hasaranga, who stepped down 11 days ago following Sri Lanka's early exit from the T20 World Cup in June.

The board did not say if it was making changes to the ODI squad currently led by Kusal Mendis, while Dhananjaya de Silva remains Test captain.

The Indian team arrived on Monday ahead of the first of three T20 matches on Saturday at Pallekele in Kandy. The three-match ODI series will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from August 2.