Channel 2 Group to deliver world-class audio commentary during World Cup

Ajay Sethi, Chairman of Channel 2 Group, with Indian cricket legends Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 10:23 PM

Channel 2 Group Corporation, in partnership with global broadcasters, join forces to deliver, showcase, promote, and distribute audio content worldwide during the ICC Men's World Cup India 2023, a press release said.

Channel 2 Group Corporation has more than 16 years of experience of global broadcasting. The group proudly stands as the exclusive audio broadcast partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The live audio feed will be globally broadcast, reaching an extensive audience through various platforms, including FM radio, mobile operators, and digital platforms across the globe.

The anticipated audience connection is more than one billion listeners, the coverage promises to captivate audiences during the upcoming tournament.

A formidable broadcast team of more than 50 professionals is poised at the venues, dedicated to creating world-class content.

The team includes big names like Kapil Dev, Suresh Raina, Charu Sharma, and Owais Shah.

Ajay Sethi, Chairman of Channel 2 Group, said: “I am thankful to the ICC for giving us all their support for fan engagement and happy to be associated with the Global Broadcasters to create a world-class experience for cricket loving fans around the world.

“Cricket is a religion in India and we saw that during the recent India-Australia series. We are now all set for the World Cup in India."