Champions Trophy: Pakistan's cricket board, ICC agree on hybrid model, report says

A significant breakthrough has emerged regarding the hosting of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly reached an in-principle agreement to adopt a hybrid model for global tournaments hosted in Pakistan or India until 2027. This model would allow both nations to play their games at ICC tournaments hosted by the other country at a neutral venue.

Although sources confirmed the agreement to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB, the official host of the 2025 Champions Trophy, has not publicly commented, stating only that discussions are ongoing.

It is still unclear whether the hybrid model will apply to both men's and women's tournaments. In the ICC's current commercial cycle (2024-27), there are three global events scheduled to be hosted in either country, the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February 2025, the women's ODI World Cup in India later in 2025, and the men's T20 World Cup in 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the agreement was reportedly reached after meetings between new ICC Chair Jay Shah and PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai. These discussions took place alongside a courtesy board meeting arranged by Shah during his visit to the ICC headquarters in his new role. A formal Board meeting to discuss the Champions Trophy is scheduled on Saturday.

The PCB's acceptance of the hybrid model for the eight-team Champions Trophy is believed to depend on several conditions. One key condition is that the hybrid model should be applicable for all ICC events, including women's, hosted in India and Pakistan until at least 2027, if not the entire current events cycle until 2031.

Other conditions focus on compensation for potential loss of commercial revenue if India's Champions Trophy games are played at a neutral overseas venue. If India reach the knockout stages, then at least one semifinal and potentially the final might be played outside Pakistan. The UAE and Sri Lanka are leading candidates for these neutral venues.The PCB has proposed arranging a tri-nation series involving India, Pakistan, and another country to offset any financial losses incurred by either board due to matches being played elsewhere.

Further negotiations between the two boards and the ICC are expected, with the final decision likely to be made at the December 7 Board meeting.