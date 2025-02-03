Champions Trophy 2025 in UAE: Tickets for India matches go on sale today, starting from Dh125

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s Babar Azam during the toss before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Photo: File

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 tickets for the three-group stage India matches and semi-final one, which are taking place in Dubai, UAE, will go on sale on Monday, February 3.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets when they go on general sale on Monday, February 3, at 4pm. General stand ticket prices at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will start from Dh125 and are available to purchase online here. The India matches will be played in Dubai on February 20, 23, and March 2.

Tickets for the 10 Men’s Champions Trophy matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi went on sale last week and are available to buy online here. Fans wanting to purchase physical Men’s Champions Trophy tickets for matches in Pakistan will be available to buy across 108 TCS centres in 26 cities of Pakistan from Monday, February 3 at 4pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

For the matches in Pakistan, general stand ticket prices will start from 1,000 Pakistani rupees (Dh13), with premium seating available from 1,500 Pakistani rupees (Dh19.5) in different categories across the 10 matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.