Captain Masood leads Pakistan fight back in second Test

Pakistan captain Shan Masood led from the front with an unbeaten 102 after his team followed on in the second Test against South Africa. Photo: AFP

Shan Masood and Babar Azam shared a record opening partnership as Pakistan fought back after conceding a 421-run first innings deficit on the third day of the second Test against at Newlands on Sunday.

Pakistan were 213 for one in their follow-on innings at close of play, still 208 runs short of making South Africa bat again.

Pakistan captain Masood made 102 not out, his sixth Test century, and Babar scored 81, his third successive half-century in the series.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Babar, who has not scored an international century since August 2023, fell short again when he was caught in the gully off Marco Jansen 14 minutes before the close of play.

Their partnership of 205 was the highest for the first wicket for Pakistan in Tests against South Africa. It also exceeded Pakistan's first innings total of 194, which prompted South African captain Temba Bavuma to enforce the follow on.

It was the second significant partnership of the day for Babar, who was forced to open the batting after Saim Ayub was ruled out of the match with a broken right ankle.

Babar made 58 in the first innings and put on 98 for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Rizwan (46) before his dismissal triggered a collapse.

Babar and Rizwan resumed at the overnight 64 for three and batted comfortably through the first hour, seeing off the threat of Kagiso Rabada and Jansen, South Africa's premier strike bowlers.

The stand was broken by 18-year-old debutant Kwena Maphaka five balls after the morning drinks break when Babar was caught behind by Kyle Verreynne, glancing a loose ball down the leg side.

Babar had batted solidly in a 127-ball innings. He stood in seeming disbelief at his dismissal before returning to the pavilion.

Rizwan followed five overs later when he charged down the pitch against Wiaan Mulder and edged a wild slog into his stumps.

There was minimal resistance from the rest of the batsmen.