Brilliant Australia restrict India to 240 all out in World Cup final

The resident trainer at the historic Jebel Ali Stables saddles promising runners in five of the afternoon’s seven races
Australia came up with a brilliant bowling display in the World Cup final against India, restricting the home to 240 all out at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
Having elected to field in Ahmedabad, Australia fought back after dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (47, 31 balls) against the run of play.
KL Rahul (66, 107 balls) and Virat Kohli (54, 63 balls) scored fighting half-centuries, but they could not put India back on track after the team lost three wickets for 81.
The Australian bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals on a slow surface as Mitchell Starc (3/55) returned with the best figures in the match.
India reached the final on the back of 10 straight wins, while Australia made a strong comeback to reach the title-decider, winning eight matches in a row after losing the first two matches.
Ryder Cup team-mates, Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland in second together with South Africa's Thriston Lawrence - who fired the round of the day 64 - and Jens Dantorp and Antione Rozner
The legendary former football manager bred the son of Frankel who was claiming his first Group 1 victory in 24 starts
Pain in Spain for Dubai’s first round leader Kristyna Napoleaova who endures frustrating day to slip to third place
‘Congratulations to the organisers at the DP World Tour - and the JGE agronomy team for making the golf course so good today’
Fellow Dubai based Anirban Lahiri shoots a 67 to make the cut
German topped leading 33 players from 19 Countries at DP World Tour Qualifying School event
Cristofer Bagge delivered the MVP round of the tournament in the November edition at Dubai Hills Golf Club