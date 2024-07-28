Brathwaite hopes England whitewash loss benefits West Indies against South Africa

England's Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett shake hands with West Indies' Gudakesh Motie and Jason Holder after winning the Test match. — Reuters

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 10:52 PM

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is optimistic his side will be better for the experience of being whitewashed by England when they face South Africa next month.

England hammered the West Indies by 10 wickets in the third Test at Edgbaston on Sunday to complete a 3-0 series clean sweep.

West Indies have little time to absorb the lessons from a chastening campaign, which also included an innings and 114-run defeat at Lord's and a 241-run loss at Trent Bridge, before they begin a two-match Test series at home to the Proteas in Trinidad on August 7.

The problems that had plagued them throughout their tour of England were on show again at Edgbaston, with the West Indies reducing England to 54-5 in their first innings only for the hosts to recover to 376 all out.

West Indies' Mikyle Louis and Kavem Hodge both made second-innings fifties but no other batsman managed more than 12 in a total of 175 all out, with the tail blown away by fast bowler Mark Wood as the express quick took 5-40.

That left the hosts needing just 82 to win, with England captain Ben Stokes treating the West Indies pace attack as if they were club bowlers during a 24-ball fifty including nine fours and a six.

"It was a tough series, for sure," said Brathwaite.

"It goes back to the fact that we didn't show a lot of discipline with the ball... We let them off the hook a lot of times and they were scoring way too fast."

But the 31-year-old opener, a veteran of 92 Tests, did not spare the West Indies batsmen -- including himself -- from criticism.

"Batting-wise, I think we didn't get enough second-innings runs in the last two Test matches," said Brathwaite, out for a duck second time around at Edgbaston.

"So I think both batting-wise and bowling-wise, we just didn't come consistently to the party throughout the entire Test."

But he was confident a quick turnaround to the South Africa series would benefit the West Indies.

"That's good, I like it," he said. "It means that we have the chance to participate in two more Test matches against a good attack. That is what it is about.

"Once we learn from this, playing these games is a plus for us, so I'm really looking forward to it."