Boom Boom Afridi wants to host Sachin at his Dubai restaurant

Shahid Afridi talks to media at his Dubai restaurant, Lala's Darbar. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 9:50 PM

Stepping off the cricket pitch and into the culinary scene, Shahid Afridi is rocking the food world with his Dubai restaurant, Lala’s Darbar.

The eatery, paying homage to Afridi's explosive cricket legacy, is setting the foodie scene on fire in International City. Lala's isn't just a catchy name for the restaurant; it's Afridi's nickname, meaning "big brother" in Pashto.

Boom Boom himself popped in for lunch at the restaurant on Monday, adding a personal touch to the place adorned with snapshots of Afridi's cricketing glory. One image shows him dressed in chef’s apron

Chatting casually with the media, the former Pakistan cricketer spilled the beans on his passion for food, sharing anecdotes about the taste preferences of his cricket buddies.

Breaking the boundaries of on-field rivalry, Afridi dropped a bombshell of an invitation: he's itching to host none other than the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar at Lala’s Darbar. "Sachin loves his grub, and it would be an absolute honour to have him over," Afridi said.

"Indian and Pakistani cricketers love their food, but they also work out to stay in shape," Afridi remarked, highlighting the balance between indulgence and fitness.

However, Afridi's remarks haven't always been free of controversy. Before the World Cup, he stirred the pot by suggesting that Indian bowlers had amped up their strength by including meat in their diets.

In a lighter vein, Afridi shared amusing anecdotes about the eating habits of cricket legends. "Virender Sehwag is a great meat lover, as is Misbah and Shoaib Akhtar. Misbah can eat a whole lamb," he joked.

Known for his generous hospitality, Afridi once invited the entire Indian team to his Karachi house during a tour.

The spread featured Pathan-style delicacies, rich with lamb and mutton dishes. However, the jovial atmosphere took a turn when he realised some of his guests were vegetarians.

A quick culinary shuffle ensued as Afridi, embarrassed yet quick on his feet, replaced the meaty delights with lentils and vegetable dishes ordered from a hotel.

Afridi's ventures extend beyond cricket – from the Ooh Lala skincare line to the leisurewear brand Hope Not Out.

His former teammates Inzamam Ul Haq and Saeed Anwar have stakes in the meat store Meat One, while Shoaib Malik, along with tennis star Sania Mirza, owns the Sthan restaurant in Dubai.