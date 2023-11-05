UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Birthday boy Kohli hits 49th ODI century, equals Tendulkar's record

Kohli, who is celebrating his 35th birthday today, reached the landmark during the World Cup match against South Africa as India made 326/5

By Team KT

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 4:31 PM

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record by hitting his 49th ODI hundred in the World Cup match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Kohli, who is also celebrating his 35th birthday today, reached the landmark in his 289th one-day international.

Tendulkar, who retired from the game in 2013, scored 49 hundreds in 463 one-day matches.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 101 (121 balls, 10 fours) as India made 326 for five in 50 overs after opting to bat first.

Shreyas Iyer made a superb 77 off 87 balls while skipper Rohit Sharma (40 off 24 balls) once again gave the team a flying start.

Ravindra Jadeja (29 not out off 15 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (22 off 14 balls) played important cameos to help the team put a big total on the board.

Both the teams have already qualified for the semifinals.


More news from Sports