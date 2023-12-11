Big breakthrough for ILT20 as ICC awards the tournament List A status

Gulf Giants celebrate with trophy after winning the first edition of the ILT20. — Supplied photo

The DP World International League T20 has received a major boost as the International Cricket Council has awarded it the prestigious List A status.

This means that the tournament will be recognised as an official T20 tournament – all tournament statistics will be recognised as official T20 statistics. The List A status will be in place from Season 2 which begins next month.

The ILT20 is the first ICC Associate Member league to have received the recognition.

The ILT20 has succeeded in attracting some of the most high-profile players and franchises on the T20 circuit. Season 2 opens with an action-packed weekend in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

In the tournament opener on Friday, 19 January, defending champions Gulf Giants will take on the home side Sharjah Warriors at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Season 2 will feature T20 superstars like David Warner, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Willey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Woakes, Chris Lynn and Maheesh Theekshana.

More than 100 international and 24 UAE players will feature in the tournament.

The final will be staged at the iconic ‘Ring of Fire’ Dubai International Stadium on February 17.

“Earning the List A status is a major milestone for the DP World International League T20. We would like to thank the ICC for the acknowledgement. The recognition is a clear indication of the strength and stature of our league," said David White, CEO, ILT20.

“The DP World ILT20 has already made a big impact and the List A recognition is a real boost for all our stakeholders as we gear towards Season 2. The cricket fans are in for a real treat not only in the UAE but around the world once action begins on Friday, 19 January.”