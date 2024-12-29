Bavuma hails South African spirit after qualifying for WTC final

Pakistan's Babar Azam (second right) congratulates South Africa's Marco Jansen (left) after the match at SuperSport Park in Centurion. — AFP

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was over the moon after Proteas beat Pakistan in a dramatic finish in the first Test to book their place in the World Test championship final.

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen turned batting heroes on Sunday as South Africa beat Pakistan by two wickets at Centurion to become the first team to qualify for next year's World Test Championship final at Lord's.

Rabada scored 31 and Jansen 16 in an unbeaten partnership of 51 off 50 balls to see South Africa over the line and deny Pakistan a dramatic comeback victory after Mohammed Abbas took six wickets as he shredded through the home batting order.

The Test had a finish more like that of a Twenty20 match as the tailenders delivered success after South Africa had slumped dramatically before lunch and offered Pakistan the chance to win a Test in South Africa for the first time in 18 years.

Rabada, who is ranked second best test bowler, emerged, however, as an unlikely batting hero while Jansen delivered the winning runs with a classy drive to the boundary, amid scenes of delirious celebration.

"Quite an emotional one and a good advert for Test cricket. A lot of joy and happiness for us but a bit of a rollercoaster. We did it the hard way but we're glad to be able to get the result," said Bavuma.

"It (World Test Championship final) is a big one. Not just for myself but also the team and the coach. Looking at the way we started our campaign, against India and then New Zealand with a not-so-strong team, and the way we have gone through with our performances...not many gave us a chance," he added.

"We have overcome a lot. We haven't been ruthless but have found a way to ensure the result was on our side. Today was a testament and speaks to the character of not just this group and South African group."

It was heartbreaking for Pakistan as Abbas had brought them close with four wickets in a marathon spell of 13 successive overs before lunch as South Africa made heavy work of chasing a modest target of 148.

Abbas, whose overall figures were 6-54 off 19.3 overs, engineered a dramatic collapse when South Africa looked headed for a comfortable victory with 50 runs needed and six wickets in hand.

His haul included the fortunate dismissal of captain Bavuma for 40, who walked after thinking he had edged the ball behind to the wicket keeper but will be ruing not reviewing the decision as the television replays showed it had not touched his bat but rather his pocket on the way through.

Abbas also bowled Aiden Markram and had David Bedingham and Corbin Bosch caught behind -- Bosch going first ball to see South Africa slump from 96-4 to 99-8.