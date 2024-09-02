Bangladesh scent historic series win as Pakistan crumble in second innings

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud (second left) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Ali. — AFP

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 4:07 PM

Bangladesh remained on course for a 2-0 series whitewash over Pakistan after pace duo Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana bowled out the hosts for 172 in the second innings of the second Test on Monday.

Chasing 185 for victory, Bangladesh cruised to 42 for no loss in seven overs before bad light and subsequent rain forced early stumps on the penultimate day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Zakir Hasan was unbeaten on 31, which included two sixes, with Shadman Islam on nine at the other end and Bangladesh needing 143 runs for victory.

Earlier, Hasan (5-43) and Nahid (4-44) impressed with the ball once Pakistan resumed on nine for two.

After Taskin Ahmed removed overnight batter Saim Ayub (20), Nahid ripped the heart out of the Pakistan lineup by claiming three wickets in three overs.

A leaden-footed Shan Masood (28) slashed at a wide delivery while Babar Azam's run drought continued as he edged a Nahid delivery to Shadman at first slip on 11.

New man in Mohammad Rizwan (43) could have fallen for a first ball duck but Shadman spilled a regulation catch. Rizwan also got smacked in the helmet by a bouncer from Nahid who bowled at a lively pace in that fiery spell.

The seamer removed Saud Shakeel but Rizwan counter-attacked.