Bangladesh recall Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s

Bangladesh's star player Shakib Al Hasan. — AFP

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 3:10 PM

Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the final two Twenty20 internationals of the five-match series against Zimbabwe.

Former captain Shakib has not played a T20 since July 2023, and was this year elected as a member of parliament for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling party.

Shakib has refused to draw the curtains on his cricket career, and his participation in this series signals that the star player may still be in contention for June's Twenty20 World Cup.

Left-arm spinner Mustafizur was rested for the first three matches after returning from the Indian Premier League, where he was the season's joint-highest wicket taker for the Chennai Super Kings.

Top-order batsman Soumya Sarkar also returned to the side after missing the first three matches due to injury.

Parvez Hossain Emon and Afif Hossain, both named in the squad for the first three matches but neither making the XI, have been left out.

Pace bowler Shoriful Islam also rested to accommodate the returning trio.

Bangladesh have already sealed the series 3-0, with the last two matches scheduled in Dhaka on Friday and Sunday.

The Zimbabwe tour is the last home series for Bangladesh before the Twenty20 World Cup begins next month in the United States and West Indies.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.

