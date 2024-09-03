Bangladesh make history, win Test series against Pakistan

A letter from America: Jamie Camero embraces University life as she braces for full-on golfing transition
‘There is a lot of time dedicated to golf in the U.S. which is why I chose to come here,’ says the UAE passport holder
Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test at Rawalpindi to register their first Test series win over the South Asian rivals on Tuesday.
Bangladesh cruised to 42 for no loss in seven overs before bad light and subsequent rain forced early stumps on the penultimate day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.
On the final day of the Test, their batters played sensibly as they achieved the target losing four wickets.
Opener Zakir Hasan top-scored with 40 for the visitors while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made 38 and Mominul Haque scored 34.
Mushfiqur Rahim (22 not out) and Shakib Al Hasan (21 not out) took the team home with their 32-run partnership for the sixth wicket.
Pakistan had made 274 in their first innings. In reply, Bangladesh recovered from a disastrous position of 26 for six to post 262 in their first innings.
The Bangladesh bowlers then restricted Pakistan to just 172 all out in the second innings before their batters completed a historic series win on Tuesday.
"It means a lot, I can't express it in words," an emotional Shanto said at the presentation ceremony.
"We were looking to win here and I'm very happy with the way everyone has done their job."
Bangladesh had won the opening Test by 10 wickets on Aug. 25 in their first ever Test victory against Pakistan.
"Extremely disappointed, especially at the start of the home season," rued Pakistan captain Shan Masood.
"We had two opportunities to bowl them out, especially here when they were 26-6, but we let them back in the game."
ALSO READ:
‘There is a lot of time dedicated to golf in the U.S. which is why I chose to come here,’ says the UAE passport holder
The Dubai-based Englishman is joined by Scott, Rose, Lawrence and MacIntyre who have confirmed for the Race to Dubai Rankings event at Yas Links Abu Dhabi
New ballpark will be the first professional baseball field in the history of the Middle East and South Asia
The reigning Race to Dubai champion opened his 2024 season with a successful title defence at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January and has remained among the top flight in world rankings
Aldeeb became paraplegic after being shot in the back by an Israeli soldier in 2001 during the second uprising against Israeli occupation
MyGolf Dubai joins forces with The Pro Shop Superstore to provide an ideal environment for players to practice and improve their skills without being affected by external conditions
Mohammed achieved a time of 15.40 seconds in the race which was won by Thailand's Chaiwat Rattana
The ABA League serves as a qualifying tournament for the EuroLeague, considered the second most important basketball league globally after the NBA