Bangladesh ease to first ever test victory over Pakistan

Swimmer Pan Zhanle, who set a world record in the 100 metres freestyle, disclosed that he underwent 21 doping tests prior to the Games
Bangladesh registered their first ever test win over Pakistan with a 10-wicket victory in the series opener in Rawalpindi on Sunday.
Pakistan, who declared their first innings on 448-6, were bowled out for 146 in their second, which left Bangladesh needing 30 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-test series.
Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam chased down the target in seven overs.
The second test, also in Rawalpindi, begins on Friday.
