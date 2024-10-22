Bangladesh battle at 101-3 as South Africa threaten innings defeat

Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. — AFP

Bangladesh were battling to save the first Test against South Africa on Tuesday after reaching 101-3 at stumps and still needing another 101 to avoid an innings defeat.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (38) and Mushfiqur Rahim (31) were unbeaten at the end of play in Mirpur.

Their 42-run stand for the fourth wicket also made Mushfiqur the first Bangladeshi to cross 6,000 career Test runs.

South Africa were all out for 308 in their first innings of 308, which secured a 202-run lead for the visitors thanks to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne's century.

"It is probably the toughest conditions I have played under in terms of heat and humidity," Verreynne said.

"Ninety per cent of that innings was just against spin. Things happen quickly. You don't have much time to reset from a concentration point of view. This was certainly my most rewarding innings."

Bangladesh lost two early wickets to quick Kagiso Rabada in reply with Shadman Islam first to go, caught at short leg for one in the third over.

Three balls later, Mominul Haque edged and Wiaan Mulder took a sharp catch at third slip for naught, leaving the hosts dangling on 19-2 before tea.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto fell lbw to Keshav Maharaj after a gruelling 23 off 49 balls.

Bangladesh would have lost another wicket off the last of the day when Mahmudul went for a wild slog and missed the ball, avoiding a stumping in the nick of time.

Verreynne was last man out in South Africa's first innings after scoring eight fours and two sixes in his 114.

He put on 119 for the seventh wicket with Mulder, who made 54, in reply to Bangladesh's first innings of 106.

It was South Africa's highest seventh-wicket stand against Bangladesh, after the pair resumed at 140-6 at the start of play. Dane Piedt, dismissed lbw for 32 by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, partnered Verreynne in a stand of 66 runs for the ninth wicket. Bangladesh quick bowler Hasan Mahmud took two wickets in two balls in the 65th over, the only spot of brightness in a morning session where South Africa added 103. "Test cricket is like that," Hasan said when asked how the hosts had managed to concede 200 runs for the last four wickets. "In those situations, the focus for bowlers shifts to containing the flow of runs and building pressure on the batsmen. It's all about sticking to the basics." Hasan finished with 3-66 and Mehidy 2-63, finally wrapping up the innings when Verreynne was stumped after facing 144 balls. Rabada on Monday become the fastest to reach 300 Test wickets as Bangladesh collapsed after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam passed 200 Test wickets as he finished with 5-122, only the second Bangladeshi to achieve the feat after Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh have never beaten South Africa in a Test and second of the two-match series begins in Chattogram on October 29.