Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain

The 29-year-old said he will continue to represent the country as a player in all three formats

by

Web Desk
Babar Azam. — AFP file

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 5:40 PM

Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 5:57 PM

Babar Azam stepped down as cricket captain of the Pakistan team in all formats.

The 29-year-old made the announcement in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call," he said in the post.

"I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication," he added.

