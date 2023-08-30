Babar Azam breaks Hashim Amla's record in Asia Cup opener against Nepal

Pakistan captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the Asia Cup match against Nepal. — AFP

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 6:30 PM

Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the fastest to 19 one-day international centuries when he made a brilliant hundred in the opening match of the Asia Cup against Nepal on Wednesday.

Babar scored a superb 151 off 131 balls against Nepal as Pakistan made 342/6 after electing to bat in Multan.

Iftikhar Ahmed also made 109 not out off just 71 balls as Pakistan recovered from 124/4 to post a massive total.

Meanwhile, Babar broke the record of South African legend Hashim Amla to become the fastest player to 19 centuries.

Babar took 102 innings to reach there, while Amla had needed 104 innings to register his 19th ODI hundred.

Virat Kohli is third on the list with the former Indian captain reaching the landmark in his 124th innings.

