Australia take control after Khawaja and Inglis pummel Sri Lanka

Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates after scoring a double century. — AFP

Australia's Usman Khawaja struck a maiden double hundred and Josh Inglis got a century on his Test debut against Sri Lanka to power the tourists to a mammoth 654 for six before they declared their first innings on day two of the opening Test on Thursday.

Khawaja struck a marathon 232 and forged century-plus partnerships with Steve Smith and Inglis to power Australia to their highest test total in Asia.

Stand-in skipper Smith made 141, while Inglis smashed 102 off 94 balls as Australia piled on the runs at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka slumped to 44-3 in their feeble reply before rain stopped play with the hosts 610 behind and risking a follow-on.

Kamindu Mendis (13) and Dinesh Chandimal (nine) will lead their battle for survival when play resumes on Friday.

Sri Lanka were sloppy with their reviews on Wednesday when two not-out decisions against the Australia batters could have been overturned had the hosts used the option.

They finally got one right on Thursday to break the marathon 266-run partnership between Smith and Khawaja after Australia resumed on 330-2.

Smith, who became the fourth Australia batter to score 10,000 Test runs on Wednesday, lunged forward to defend an angling delivery from Jeffrey Vandersay that hit him on his pad.

After Sri Lanka's lbw appeal was turned down, captain Dhananjaya de Silva opted for review and Smith had to depart as replays confirmed the ball would have gone on to hit the off-stump.

Inglis raced to his fifty but was adjudged lbw to spinner Nishan Peiris. The batter reviewed the decision, which was reversed after replays confirmed he had nicked it.

Khawaja brought up his 200 with a single off spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. The 38-year-old bowed to the turf and hugged Inglis in celebration.