Australia beat India to win sixth World Cup title

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 7:52 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 7:59 PM

Travis Head scored a magnificent hundred (137, 120 balls) as Australia beat India by six wickets in a low-scoring final to clinch a record-extending sixth World Cup title on Sunday.

Having elected to field at the 132-000 capacity Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia restricted India to a modest 240 all out in 50 overs.

In reply, Australia reached the target in 43 overs, ending India’s 10-match unbeaten run.

More to follow