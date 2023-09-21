UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Asian Games: Indian women enter cricket semis after Shafali's 67 in rain-hit match

India advanced courtesy of their higher seeding in the tournament and will play either Bangladesh or Hong Kong for a place in the final

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Opener Shafali Verma celebrates her half-century. — X
Opener Shafali Verma celebrates her half-century. — X

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 11:46 AM

Favourites India advanced to the semifinals of the women's cricket competition at the Asian Games on Thursday after their quarterfinal against Malaysia was abandoned because of rain.

The toss at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field was delayed due to the weather and the stop-start match was initially reduced to a 15 overs-a-side contest.

Put into bat, India feasted on Malaysia's limited bowling resources and racked up 173-2 in 15 overs. Opener Shafali Verma smashed five sixes in her 39-ball 67, and Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 47 off 29 balls.

Only two balls had been bowled in Malaysia's chase before the rain returned, eventually leading to the match being called off.

World number four India advanced courtesy of their higher seeding in the tournament and will play either Bangladesh or Hong Kong for a place in the final.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are expected to contest the other semi.

Malaysia coach Thusara Kodikara was disappointed his team did not get the chance to finish out the game.

"We are here to learn a lot of things from this kind of team (but) we can’t do anything because of the rain. It was out of our control," Kodikara said.

"I am very proud of them because they are quite young and of course they want to learn in every single game.

"They are working very hard in the last few months (and) I hope these young girls learn from this game also."

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports