Asia Cup: Very ordinary performance from India and Kuldeep's bowling a big concern

‘Wish me luck, this will be life-changing for all the three qualifiers – whoever they are’
India may have won the game by 10 wickets against Nepal on Monday, they looked an ordinary side when they were on the field.
They dropped three sitters in the first five overs and the Nepal openers made the Indian bowlers pay the price by putting on 65 runs in less than 10 overs.
There was enough in the wicket for the fast bowlers to exploit, but all of them were guilty of trying to bowl the short ball against the Nepal batsman.
Instead of pitching the ball up like the Pakistan pace bowlers who did it expertly against India on Saturday, the Indian pacers kept repeating the same mistake.
Nepal openers Kushal Bhurtel and Asif Sheikh were not intimidated by the Indians' short-ball tactics as they scored at a brisk rate.
Ravindra Jadeja got India back in the game with three wickets.
Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, was economical, but he went wicketless against a side that has not played him. He is your one spinner who has been picked on the side to pick wickets and not contain runs.
Skipper Rohit Sharma and the fans must be worried now about Kuldeep.
If he cannot take wickets against an associate nation, how would he perform against bigger teams in the World Cup?
India eventually won the game against Nepal on the back of the inexperienced Nepal bowlers.
But this performance is a wake-up call for the whole team as India not only struggled in the field, the bowlers looked clueless.
They did not have Plan B which allowed Nepal to score 230 and almost bat through the 50 overs.
With this sort of performance, you would not back this Indian team to win the World Cup.
ALSO READ:
‘Wish me luck, this will be life-changing for all the three qualifiers – whoever they are’
The American was not seriously injured but it is unclear if he will be pronounced fit to compete in Sunday’s finale at Khalid Lagoon
Hartono says she had to fight for every point to get past Watson as Tikhonova waltzed past Abduraimova in the second semifinal
Zabeel Stables duo Seemar and O’Shea dominate nine-race card with three wins
Roeterdink, Der Tol, Natali, and Castell win annual Ladies Christmas Texas Scramble
The 24-year-old is in the final year of his five-year term golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University (OSU) in the US
Hosts to field several unfamiliar faces for the three Twenty20 Internationals that get under way at Kingsmead on Sunday
Chasing 137 to win on a treacherous track at Mirpur the tourists rode on unbeaten knocks from Glenn Phillips' and Mitchell Santner to prevail