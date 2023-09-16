Asia Cup: Injury forces Sri Lanka's Theekshana out of final

The score was the second-highest by a Bangladesh batsman in one-day internationals behind Litton Das’s 174 against Zimbabwe
Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against India due to an injury, captain Dasun Shanaka confirmed Saturday.
Theekshana, 23, hurt his hamstring during their Super Four win over Pakistan to make the Sunday final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the next month's ODI World Cup in India.
"He won't be able to take part in this game since he got a Grade 3 injury, but he will be there for the World Cup," Shanaka told reporters on the eve of the title clash in Colombo.
Theekshana claimed eight wickets in five matches to lend support to a youthful bowling attack alongside pacer Matheesha Pathirana and fellow spinner Dunith Wellalage.
Top order batsman Sahan Arachchige will join the squad while Theekshana undergoes rehabilitation, Sri Lanka Cricket said.
Sri Lanka, who cohosted the tournament with Pakistan, came in as underdogs but have made their 11th Asia Cup final and a have chance to clinch their seventh title.
The island nation snuck into the Super Fours with a dramatic win over Afghanistan and have kept up their momentum despite losing to India in the Super Fours.
"The boys really want to deliver for the country," said Shanaka.
"As a team we have been underdogs, so everyone wants to perform on the bigger stage. These youngsters, they need to show the world what they are capable of."
ALSO READ:
The score was the second-highest by a Bangladesh batsman in one-day internationals behind Litton Das’s 174 against Zimbabwe
City are hoping to become the fourth English club to win the Club World Cup after Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea
FIGME, whose mantra is Live, Laugh and Golf, promotes camaraderie, fellowship and sportsmanship through the platform of golf, says its Chairman Ramon Navea
Teenager bounces back from disappointing round to finish strongly with birdie rush at Al Hamra Golf Club
Harrington will be in Dubai in January and I predict another big year for the ageless Irishman
Federation sending squads for next week’s GCC Golf Championships in Oman
Fifteen-year-old Cameron and his 18-year-old twin brothers Sam and Oliver have been the talk of the town winning tournaments in the UAE
By the way, I am also exploring the opportunity to host a Legends Tour event in Dubai in the future