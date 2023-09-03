Reigning Premier League champions go to Luton on Sunday and will be out to avoid going five games without a win
Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has left for Mumbai amid the ongoing Asia Cup due to personal reasons, as per sources.
The sources also said that the bowler is expected to be back in time for the Super Stage of the tournament, starting from September 6.
Pace veteran Mohammed Shami, who did not play in the first clash against Pakistan at Kandy, could replace him during the match against Nepal.
Bumrah had just made his international cricket return after over 10 months from injury during India's T20I series against Ireland as a captain.
India will take on Nepal in their Asia Cup clash at Kandy. In Group A, Pakistan qualified for the Super Four stage with three points following a win over Nepal and a washout against arch-rivals India, which caused them to share a point each.
Now India (1 point) and Nepal (0 points) have to win this match to qualify for the Super Four stage.
Team Abu Dhabi focus switches to Sharjah as Torrente aims for big finish to F1H2O season
‘Anything can happen (in Liv Golf Promotions) but I know my caddie well enough that we can remind each other if either of us goes off-script
Abduraimova and Tikhonova to battle for a place in the singles final at the 26th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge
These sure are unusual times in the world of golf and all the parties must keep talking and stay at the table for the good of the game
An aggressive Phillips smashed nine fours and four sixes during his knock of 87
The Liverpool star was named on a three-man candidate list for the 2023 prize with Achraf Hakimi and Victor Osimhen
The Spaniard, a two-time major winner, is reportedly set to earn upwards of $566.4m as part of the deal