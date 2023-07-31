Ashes: England win fifth Test to level series

Broad gets the last wicket to clinch the win in his final Test

England's Stuart Broad celebrates after taking the final wicket. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 10:08 PM

England's Stuart Broad claimed the last two Australia wickets to secure a dramatic 49-run victory for his team in the final Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday and leave the series locked at 2-2 after five gripping matches.

Broad, playing his final Test, removed Todd Murphy and Alex Carey, both caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, to dismiss Australia for 334 and deny them their first Ashes win in England since 2001.

Australia, who won the first two Tests and had already retained the urn, moved on to 238-3 chasing 384 to win before a two-hour rain delay halted progress and England took the last seven wickets in just over two hours to earn a famous victory.

Chris Woakes was the pick of the England bowlers with figures of 4-50 and Moeen Ali took 3-76 before the 37-year-old Broad completed the job in a perfect swansong two days after announcing his retirement.

Usman Khawaja made 72, David Warner 60, Steve Smith 54 and Travis Head 43 for Australia.

(More to follow)

ALSO READ: