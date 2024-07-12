Anderson bows out of Test cricket as England thrash West Indies

The Renaissance Club is the first act of a two-week festival of golf – with The Open at Royal Troon next week.
James Anderson bowed out of international cricket on the winning side as England thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on the third day of the first Test at Lord's on Friday.
This was the 41-year-old veteran's 188th and last Test before retiring from England duty, with Anderson's tally of 704 Test wickets the most taken by any fast bowler in the history of the format.
"It's been an amazing week, been overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground," Anderson told Sky Sports.
"I'm just proud of what I've achieved," he added.
But it was Gus Atkinson, who ended the game when he had Jayden Seales caught in the deep, the debutant fast bowler finishing with superb match figures of 12-106 as England went 1-0 up in a three-Test series.
ALSO READ:
The Renaissance Club is the first act of a two-week festival of golf – with The Open at Royal Troon next week.
Launched for the 2024 – 2025 season, the Executive Golf League will feature eight teams of four players each
The Welshman has been tasked with creating a structure for the 150-plus golf professionals in the UAE
The highlight of the day was a spectacular hole-in-one by Gary Williams on the par-3 6th hole at the Jumeirah Golf Estates
Philipsen benefited from a perfect lead-out by Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate and world champion Mathieu van der Poel
The 24-year-old golfer described his performance as a huge confidence booster just one month after turning professional
The Jordanian Lion is all set to 'roar' into the upcoming PFL Mena League, taking place on July 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Team UAM secured the top position with 10 gold medals and one silver medal