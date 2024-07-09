An absolute honour to serve my country, says India's new head coach Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir quit politics in March to become the Kolkata Knight Riders mentor, helping them win the IPL title this year. — AFP

Gautam Gambhir was brimming with pride after India's cricket board appointed him as the national team head coach on Tuesday, with the former opener taking over from Rahul Dravid.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team," Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

The 42-year-old Gambhir takes over from batting great Dravid, who finished his stint with the T20 World Cup title in Barbados last month.

“It is an absolute honour to serve my tricolour, my people, my country," Gambhir said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their exemplary run with the team. I am honoured and excited to take on the role of head coach for Team India."

Gambhir scored over 10,000 international runs during his 13-year-long international career for India since his ODI debut in 2003.

He is the only Indian -- and one of four international cricketers including Don Bradman, Jacques Kallis and Mohammad Yousuf -- to have scored centuries in five successive Test matches.

"Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close," Shah added.

Gambhir, a talented left-handed batsman who played a key part in India's ODI World Cup win in 2011, recently coached Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL crown.

"Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian cricket forward," Shah added.

"His clear vision for Team India, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role."

After he retired from playing, the usually serious Gambhir took to commentary and then dabbled in politics, becoming a lawmaker for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He quit politics in March to join IPL's Kolkata, a team he led to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

Gambhir now takes over a team with heightened expectations after their T20 triumph, their fourth World Cup title and first major crown since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

India's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in late July will be Gambhir's first assignment as coach of the national team.

"I have always taken pride while donning the Indian jersey during my playing days and it is going to be no different when I take up this new role," Gambhir said.