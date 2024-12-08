'Aiming to achieve the best for Pakistan': Naqvi on Champions Trophy

Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan (R) runs with teammates during a practice session. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that an International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting regarding the 2025 Champions Trophy has been postponed.

He stated that updates would be provided once details were finalised.

"We had a meeting (with the ICC) today, it's been postponed. Once the details have been finalised, we'll update you. We will not disappoint the nation. Talks are still ongoing, but I do not want to say anything that is premature. We are aiming to achieve the best for Pakistan and international cricket. If the ICC progresses, cricket will progress. If there is a dent in the ICC, it will be felt across the world," Mohsin Naqvi said in a video posted by PCB on X.

While the PCB was adamant about hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan, recent developments have suggested that the stalemate has been broken.

According to reports, the ICC and the PCB have reportedly reached an in-principle agreement to adopt a hybrid model for global tournaments hosted in Pakistan or India until 2027.

This model would allow both nations to play their games at ICC tournaments hosted by the other country at a neutral venue. Although sources confirmed the agreement to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB, the official host of the 2025 Champions Trophy, has not publicly commented, stating only that discussions are ongoing.