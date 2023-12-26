Afghanistan trio sanctioned for prioritising franchise leagues

City now hold five major titles simultaneously including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup
The Afghan trio of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq had their annual contracts delayed and permission to play franchise cricket revoked for ignoring "national responsibility", said the country's cricket board.
The players had asked the Afghanistan Cricket Board to be released from central contracts and grant permission to play in leagues abroad, the ACB said, illustrating franchise cricket's growing pull in the game's landscape.
They declined to sign their central contracts "prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility," the ACB said in its statement on Monday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The board has decided to delay their contracts, and would not grant them any no-objection certificates, required to play abroad, in the next two years either.
"The decision by the Afghanistan Cricket Board is made with a focus on national priorities, aligned with the ACB's core values and principles," the said.
"It highlights the necessity for every player to maintain the ACB's principles and prioritise the country's interests above their personal ones."
Off-spinner Mujeeb, currently representing Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League in Australia, was recently bought by India Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for $241,000.
Fast bowlers Naveen and Farooqi also have contracts with IPL franchises.
ALSO READ:
City now hold five major titles simultaneously including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup
Watson’s stable star wins Al Maktoum Mile as Measure Time is Godolphin’s Al Rashidiya hero at 'Festive Friday' meeting
The event, which is scheduled for November 2024, is part of the season that will take place in 18 countries across five continents
Simon and Lukas Astrom secured second place at the Jumeirah Golf Estates event
The north London outfit's last successful Premier League trip to the celebrated home of Liverpool FC came in 2012
The fast bowler was charged under Cricket Australia's code of conduct rules and banned for four Big Bash League games
'Exciting things in the pipeline,' says coach confidently
Joshua says he 'here to fight, not party' as he refuses to engage in any trash talk with heavyweight Otto Wallin ahead of Saturday's bout