Afghanistan beat UAE by 109 runs in Sharjah

City now hold five major titles simultaneously including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup
Afghanistan were too strong for the UAE in the opening one-day game of the two-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.
The Afghans beat UAE by 109 runs in the first unofficial match.
The second unofficial 50-overs-a-side game will be played on Wednesday before the two teams lock horns in a three-match T20 International series (December 29-January 2) in Sharjah.
On Monday, the UAE bowlers came up with a fine display to bowl Afghanistan out for 214 in 47.2 overs.
Akif Raja (3/40) was the best bowler for the home team while Muhammad Jawadullah (2/22), Dhruv Parashar (2/29) and Muhammad Zuhaib (2/37) also impressed with the ball.
Bahir Shah (44), Gulbadin Naib (42) and Rahmat Shah (38) played useful knocks for the visitors.
In reply, the UAE had no answer to the crafty Afghan bowlers as they were bowled out for a paltry 105 in 30.4 overs with only Dhruv Parashar (38 not out) and number 11 Muhammad Jawadullah (24) making some decent contributions.
ALSO READ:
City now hold five major titles simultaneously including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup
Watson’s stable star wins Al Maktoum Mile as Measure Time is Godolphin’s Al Rashidiya hero at 'Festive Friday' meeting
The event, which is scheduled for November 2024, is part of the season that will take place in 18 countries across five continents
Simon and Lukas Astrom secured second place at the Jumeirah Golf Estates event
The north London outfit's last successful Premier League trip to the celebrated home of Liverpool FC came in 2012
The fast bowler was charged under Cricket Australia's code of conduct rules and banned for four Big Bash League games
'Exciting things in the pipeline,' says coach confidently
Joshua says he 'here to fight, not party' as he refuses to engage in any trash talk with heavyweight Otto Wallin ahead of Saturday's bout