Abu Dhabi T10 confirms dates for 2025 edition

Deccan Gladiators players celebrate their win in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10. — X

The Abu Dhabi T10 will return to the majestic Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi for its seventh season in the emirate from November 18 to November 30 this year.

The announcement comes just two months after the thrilling conclusion of the 2024 tournament, where Jos Buttler and the Deccan Gladiators triumphed in a dramatic eight-wicket victory over Morrisville Samp Army to claim their third title, cementing their position as the most successful team in T10 history.

“We are thrilled to confirm the dates for the 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10,” said Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub.

“Together with our strategic partners at Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, we made a strategic commitment in 2019 to develop this international cricket event and showcase the emirate of Abu Dhabi to the wider world. The 2024 edition delivered our strongest player field to date and another impressive season of domestic and international spectator and viewership interest."

He continued, “As we move forward, we are focused on bringing even more innovation and creativity to the tournament, while further establishing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a world-class destination for international sport.” "Last year's Abu Dhabi T10 was a wonderful blend of cricket and entertainment," said T10 Global Chairman Shaji Ul Mulk. "That came on the back of yet more expansion for the tournament to 10 teams. The Abu Dhabi T10 has established itself as an important fixture on the UAE Cricket calendar, one that provides the UAE players with a fantastic opportunity to continue growing their skill set. With the announcement of the upcoming dates for 2025, we look forward to another world-class, highly engaging 12-day tournament.” Since its inception in Abu Dhabi, the T10 has become a flagship event, firmly establishing itself as a standout fixture on both the UAE's sporting calendar and the global cricket schedule. The 2025 edition will once again showcase the dynamic nature of cricket’s fastest format and provide UAE players with an invaluable platform to further develop their skills.