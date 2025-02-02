Craig Vance and Intissar Rich triumph at 2025 Trump Dubai Amateur Open

The EGF's Intissar Rich, winner of the Ladies' Division of the 36-hole Trump Amateur Dubai Open 2025, held at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.. - Supplied photo

Defending Men’s Champion Craig Vance (Trump International Golf Club) and Intissar Rich (EGF) claim victory in their respective divisions at the 2025 Trump Dubai Amateur Open – an EGF 2024-2025 Order of Merit Qualifier for both Men and Ladies.

Craig Vance (TIGC) and Intissar Rich (EGF) triumphed in the Men’s and Ladies’ Divisions of the 2025 Trump Dubai Amateur Open, a 36-hole event held at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

Vance, the Trump Men’s Open champion in both 2019 and 2023 and currently playing off a +2 handicap, secured a wire-to-wire victory. He posted rounds of 65 and 70 for a total of 135, winning by five shots.

In second place, making a strong move in the final round, was fellow home club member Steve Kelbrick, who carded a 66 to go along with his opening round of 74. Kelbrick finished with a 36-hole total of 140, edging third-place Scott Carmichael (TIGC) by just one shot.

In the Ladies’ Division, Rich, who currently plays off a +5 handicap, claimed the title with rounds of 68 and 76, totaling 144. She finished four shots ahead of defending champion Aoife Kelly from the home club.

Harry Green, Golf Operations and Events Manager at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, commented, "We have had a smashing couple of days of golf in both the Men’s and Ladies’ Divisions of our Trump Dubai Amateur Open.

"The scoring was impressive, especially in the Men’s Division, with five scores breaking par over the 36 holes. Congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to making our 2026 edition of the Trump Dubai Amateur Open even bigger and better."

The tournament was sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Club and served as a qualifying round for both the Men’s and Ladies’ 2024-2025 EGF Order of Merits.

Results (Par 71)

Men’s Division

C. Vance (Trump International GC, Dubai): 65, 70, 135

S. Kelbrick (TIGC): 74, 66, 140

S. Carmichael (TIGC): 69, 72, 141

Ladies’ Division (Par 72)

I. Rich (EGF): 68, 76, 144

A. Rafique (Emirates Golf Club): 66, 82, 148