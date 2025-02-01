Craig and Alayna lead respective divisions at 2025 Trump Dubai Amateur Open

Craig Vance (TIGC), in action on his home course, leading after the first round after an opening 65, in the Trump Dubai Amateur Open.. Supplied photo

Craig Vance (TIGC) and Alayna Rafique (EGC) fired rounds of 65 and 66, respectively, to top their divisions at the 2025 Trump Dubai Amateur Open, held at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

Vance, the Trump Men’s Open champion in 2019 and 2023, and who plays off a +2 handicap, recorded nines of 34 and 31, with seven birdies and just one dropped shot on hole three. This put him in the lead with a four-shot advantage heading into the final round tomorrow.

In second place, with a score of 69 (2 under par), is fellow Trump member Scott Carmichael, the only two players to break the strict par of 71.

Jonathan Selvaraj (EGF), currently in second place in the 2024–2025 Men’s EGF Order of Merit, shares third place with three other players, all tied on level par 71.

In the Ladies’ Division, Rafique, playing off a +3 handicap, shot a 66, taking a two-shot lead over Intissar Rich (EGF).

Defending champion Aoife Kelly (TIGC) is in fourth place after an opening round of 73, two over par.

Rafique impressed with a round featuring seven birdies and two bogeys.

A total of 77 players are in the field: 63 Men and 14 Ladies.

The tournament is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Club and serves as a qualifying round for both the Men’s and Ladies' 2024–2025 EGF Order of Merits.

The second round of the tournament tees off at 6:50 a.m. with the Men’s Division leaders going off last at 8:34 a.m. The Ladies’ Division leaders will tee off at 7:54 a.m.

Round One Scores (Par 71)

Men’s Division:

C. Vance (Trump International GC, Dubai) – 65

S. Carmichael (TIGC) – 69

J. Selvaraj (EGF) – 71

W. Huang (Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club) – 71

S. Dunn (Al Hamra Golf Club, RAK) – 71 N. Slater (TIGC) – 71 M. Craig (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates) – 72 C. Thomson (TIGC) – 72 E. Ackerman (TIGC) – 72 Ladies’ Division (Par 72): A. Rafique (Emirates Golf Club) – 66 I. Rich (EGF) – 68 S. Tufail (Yas Links Abu Dhabi) – 72

A. Kelly (TIGC) – 73