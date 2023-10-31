Corporate Championship 2023 at Danube Sports World

England midfielder netted an injury-time volley to continue his fairytale Real career in style
Eaton Business School Corporate Championship 2023, organized by MIDFIELD, is set to kick off on November 11 at the Danube Sports World in Dubai.
This tournament is exclusively designed for corporate teams, and it promises to be an unforgettable day of sportsmanship, engagement, and networking.
More than just a sports competition, the EBS Corporate Championship 2023 offers a unique blend of activities and experiences that go beyond the football pitch.
It's a full day packed with various engagement activities, ensuring that everyone, from athletes to families, can find something to enjoy.
For the fitness enthusiasts, there will be energising activities to keep the adrenaline flowing. Families and kids won't be left out either, with a range of engaging activities specially curated for them.
As many as 24 corporate teams have confirmed their participation.
