Convincing win for Farooqui and Al Shamsi in UAE International Pairs qualifier at Al Ain

Winners and Officials at the recent UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.- Supplied photo

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 11:27 PM

Shoaib Farooqui and Omar Al Shamsi shot an impressive 46 Stableford points to win the Season II UAE International Pairs Qualifying Round at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Their 46 points was made up of nines of 22 and 24 for a convincing winning margin of three points from runners-up, Robert Rudling and Steve Jessop.

The format of the International Pairs is fourball betterball with ¾ handicap allowance.

The top three pairings from the Al Ain Qualifier progress to the UAE Finals to be held on Saturday March 9, 2024 over the National Course in Abu Dhabi.

The winning pair at the UAE Finals in turn goes on to represent the UAE at the World Final of the International Pairs - Race to Obidos event in November 2024 at Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort and Bom Sucsso Resort in Portugal.

It will be an all-expenses-paid trip.

The next Qualifying Round on Number 9 of the UAE International Pairs Series is on Saturday November 18, at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The event is open to members of Abu Dhabi Golf Club who are required to enter through their usual competition platforms.

It is also open to non-members of Golf Clubs and members of other golf clubs other than the home club who hold an Official Handicap, whether they are a member of a golf club or not.

The 2023 – 2024 UAE International Pairs is supported by Callaway, with Hole Sponsors being Centara Mirage, White Eagle Golf and Tbilisi Hills.

The event is supported by Golf Nuts, Palm Tees and EVOCUS H20 and sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation.

For further information Visit: www.uae.internationalpairs.com

Results

(Stableford Points)

S. Farooqui (15) & O. Al Shamsi (19) 46.

R. Rudling (7) & S. Jessop (13) 43.

H. Malsher (15) & E. Malsher (22) 42.