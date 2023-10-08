Connor and Kaur are Rivoli's October Monthly Medal Champions

Al Attiyah’s hat-trick hopes shattered with a broken steering arm on his vehicle
Michael Connor returned a two-under-par gross 70 to win the popular October Rivoli Monthly Medal at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club, one of the UAE’s premier desert-style links courses.
Michael’s round was compiled from an uncharacteristic flurry of birdies and bogeys,
He started the round well and got to two under par through five holes and closed the nine out with a further birdie and three bogeys.
His back nine had a similar trend with three birdies through the first five holes followed by two bogeys closing holes for a 36 and a 70 gross that saw him just edging out Paul Siffre on 71.
The best net round of the day in the Men’s Division A came from Graham Rennie who posted a net 67 to win by a countback from runner-up Steven Howard.
Men’s Division B was another tight contest where Club Captain Mark Gathercole prevailed and took the spoils with a net 69.
T.R. Vijayan claimed the runners-up spot with a net 72.
The Ladies Division saw Agamjot Kaur win the gross title with an 83 consisting of nines of 39 and 44.
The Ladies Net Division was won by Suzy Kim who posted a net 77 to win by a single shot from runner-up Laira Taylor.
Results
Men’s Gross Division
Michael Connor 70
Paul Siffre 71
Adam Smith 72
Ladies Gross Division
Agamjot Kaur 83
Men’s Division A
Graham Rennie 67 (Countback)
Steven Howard 67
Men’s Division B
Mark Gathercole 69
T.R. Vijayan 72
Ladies Net Division
Suzy Kim 77
Laira Taylor 78
