As I keep saying to everyone and anyone who will listen – golf is suffering at the elite level with the apparent standoff and lack of an alliance between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.
The division has undeniably led to confusion and fragmentation among fans, who are now struggling to keep track of where their favourite players are competing and which tournaments truly matter. The shifting allegiances and restrictions on participation in certain events have weakened the week-to-week excitement that once kept fans engaged throughout the season.
Golfers I know in my part of the world in Rotherham are just switching off their TVs - hopefully only temporarily. When lifelong fans start to disengage and only focus on the Majors, it indicates a growing disconnect between the sport's traditional appeal and its current state. Golf has always thrived on consistency, tradition, and the connection between players and fans, which is strained by this ongoing conflict.
This cannot be good for the game. The hope is that those in charge will recognize this and work towards a solution that benefits everyone who loves golf.
My next event is The Belfry for the Betfred British Masters on the DP World Tour. I am hugely encouraged to see that LIV Golf’s Tyrrell Hatton is in the field.
It is the start of The Ryder Cup points qualifying list for Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage in the US.
Let’s hope Tyrrell playing back on the DP World Tour is the start of some common sense by the respective tours.
We all know they have to protect their positions – and honour their membership regulations for the good of their players and tours.
But occasionally, we all have to take a leap of faith – and have a can-do attitude for the good of the bigger picture.
Let’s hope the concerned parties are ready to do this – sooner rather than later.
On the range at LIV Golf events, I am hearing that many of the LIV Golf players will be playing some tournaments coming up on the DP World Tour after the LIV Golf season is completed next month.
That is the best news I have heard for a while – and can only be good for TV viewers and fans – who seem to have been, perhaps, forgotten, over the last year and a bit in the conflict.
Meanwhile, congratulations to Brooks Koepka on his win at LIV Golf Greenbrier in West Virginia.
In my opinion, when he is on form – he is perhaps the best around. Not just his ball striking – but his mental focus. I saw that myself at Greenbrier.
It was an important win for the 34-year-old.
He shot rounds of 64, 64 and 63 for a 19 under par total - with just two fives and nothing worse in the 54 holes.
A note to all the readers is that the Old White Course at Greenbrier is challenging. We have all seen scores in the low 60s by so many players last week – with Bryson DeChambeau shooting 58 in last year’s LIV Golf event.
It has a huge history having hosted The Ryder Cup in 1979 and the Solheim Cup in 1994. It has also hosted numerous PGA Tour events. It measured 7,299 yards for LIV Golf and played at a par 70.
Brooks hit 15, 16 and again 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his three rounds – an astonishing strike rate of 87%. Add to this a strong putting week of 27, 28 and 28 putts for the three rounds – and you have your champion.
It was golf of the highest standard for Brooks and we should all applaud that. After all, he is a five-time Major winner – with time on his side.
Cowen, at 73 years old, is arguably the most successful coach in professional golf, with the highest number of wins to his name. He operates Peter Cowen Golf Academies at Emirates Golf Club and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, with his headquarters located in Rotherham, England..
