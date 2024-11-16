Clutch Tour expands in UAE and MENA region with exciting 2025 international schedule

The Clutch Tour is set to enhance its presence in the UAE, MENA region, and beyond in 2025 with an exciting and expanded international schedule.

With 11 events already announced, the tour is poised for a thrilling season that kicks off in mid-March at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club in the UAE, before heading to Oman for a double-header at La Vie and Al Mouj Golf.

After Oman, the Clutch Tour will make its way to the UK before returning to Morocco at the end of April for two highly anticipated events at Al Houara Golf Resort.

Tom Hayward, 'We are delighted to expand our Clutch Tour footprint not just in the UAE but also wider afield in the MENA region and beyond.

“The response to our two events in the Northern Emirates earlier this year at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman, was tremendous from especially the players.

“To be able to practice and play such great golf courses in perfect weather is the ideal destination to warm up ready for the busy season back in the UK and Europe,” he added.

‘Our vision is to build out Clutch internationally to a significant level, so that in time we will have a full tour running the MENA region that will compliment but not conflict with our UK tour.’

The Clutch Tour’s continued growth reflects its commitment to offering exceptional opportunities for golfers while showcasing the stunning courses of the MENA region and beyond.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or a budding talent, 2025 is shaping up to be a thrilling season you won’t want to miss!

2025 Schedule

18th – 20th March, 2025 – Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, UAE (Tier 1)

25th – 27th March, 2025 – La Vie Golf, Oman (Tier 1)

1st – 3rd April, 2025 – Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman (Tier 1)

8th – 9th April, 2025 – Surrey National, UK (Tier 2)

15th – 16th April, 2025 – Ogbourne Downs, UK (Tier 2)

24th – 26th April, 2025 – Al Houara, Morocco (Tier 1)