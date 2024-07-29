China's Sheng wins his second gold at Paris Games

Lihao Sheng of China poses with his medal. — Reuters

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:08 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:09 PM

China's Sheng Lihao claimed his second gold of the Paris Olympics on Monday by winning the men's 10-metre air rifle event, while South Korea's Ban Hyo-jin won the women's gold.

The 19-year-old Chinese won with an Olympic record aggregate of 252.2 to finish ahead of Sweden's Victor Lindgren, who scored 251.4 to take the silver medal.

Miran Maricic won the bronze for Croatia.

Sheng was part of the Chinese duo who won the mixed team gold on Saturday.

In the women's section on Monday, Ban's late wobble allowed China's Huang Yuting to draw level at 251.8, forcing a shoot-off between the teenagers.

Ban fired 10.4 to clinch the gold ahead of Huang, who shot 10.3.