China's Sheng wins his second gold at Paris Games

The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics
China's Sheng Lihao claimed his second gold of the Paris Olympics on Monday by winning the men's 10-metre air rifle event, while South Korea's Ban Hyo-jin won the women's gold.
The 19-year-old Chinese won with an Olympic record aggregate of 252.2 to finish ahead of Sweden's Victor Lindgren, who scored 251.4 to take the silver medal.
Miran Maricic won the bronze for Croatia.
Sheng was part of the Chinese duo who won the mixed team gold on Saturday.
In the women's section on Monday, Ban's late wobble allowed China's Huang Yuting to draw level at 251.8, forcing a shoot-off between the teenagers.
Ban fired 10.4 to clinch the gold ahead of Huang, who shot 10.3.
The silver was Huang's second medal of the Games having combined with Sheng to win the mixed team gold on Saturday.
Switzerland's Audrey Gogniat took bronze.
ALSO READ:
The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics
Mashael Alayed smashed her personal best to come sixth of seven in her 200 metres freestyle heat
Al Shehhi clocked a time of 2.17.17 in the 200-metre freestyle event
But they believe authorities still have a lot of work to do to improve working conditions for female athletes
South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal
Van der Velde's selection has caused outrage among women's and sports safety groups
The women's 400 metres freestyle final included the world's three fastest women over the distance
The former US Amateur champion leads a stellar field by two shots as Smash and Legion XIII Lead Team event