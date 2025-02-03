Champions Trophy in Dubai: India-Pakistan match tickets sold out in less than an hour

Months of anticipation culminated in a buying frenzy when tickets for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 India matches in Dubai went on sale at 4pm.

Residents and tourists alike stared at their screens in anticipation of the box office opening. As the clock struck 4, eager fans sat ready to purchase tickets. Within just 2 minutes, one fan found herself behind over 111,000 users in the queue.

After waiting in the queue for nearly an hour, cricket fans looking to book tickets for the India-Pakistan match faced sold-out categories. As of 4.56pm, tickets across all categories were sold out for the game between the cricket rivals. These included the 'Platinum category, priced at Dh2,000, and 'The Grand Lounge category, priced at Dh5,000.

Industry experts predicted a spike in airfares by up to 50 per cent as fans from India, Pakistan and other cricket-loving nations finalise travel plans, according to an earlier report by Khaleej Times. Air travel is not the only industry that could see price increases; hotels have been filling up fast. Luxury hospitality experiences are offering exclusive match-day screenings, themed menus, and entertainment. Luxury properties on Palm Jumeirah and Sheikh Zayed Road are seeing an increase in premium bookings, industry insiders earlier told Khaleej Times.