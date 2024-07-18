Central Paris locks down for Olympics as athletes arrive

BMX world champion Matthias Dandois poses with the Olympic flame in front of the Eiffel Tower. — AFP

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 8:21 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 8:22 PM

Thousands of French security forces locked down a six-kilometre (four-mile) stretch of central Paris on Thursday ahead of the hugely complex Olympics opening ceremony next week.

The opening parade on July 26 that will see athletes sail down the river Seine led to the closure of central water-side residential districts to most vehicles from 5:00 am (0300 GMT) on Thursday.

Traffic on surrounding boulevards was noticeably lighter than usual as many drivers stayed away, but locals and tourists found themselves blocked at checkpoints, particularly when trying to cross the river.

"It's a real pain," cyclist Frank Groner, 52, told AFP after being turned away by police outside the La Samaritaine department store. "I read everything online and thought I'd understood. You can't cross anywhere!"

With the opening ceremony just eight days away, Paris is transforming itself as it prepares to welcome nearly nine million Olympics ticketholders.

Organisers are putting the finishing touches to the temporary sports stadiums at iconic locations such as the Eiffel Tower, the Invalides or the Place de la Concorde.

Advertising boards, new artwork and Olympics bunting are going up, while the creation of Olympic VIP traffic lanes this week are the latest change to the capital's gridlocked streets.

"The Olympics have brought us nothing but misery," taxi driver Rabah Ouanes, 53, complained on Thursday, saying traffic had been dreadful because of all the construction work.

In the run up to the Games, tourist numbers are much lower-than-usual and many Paris residents have headed off on holiday to avoid the disruption.

"Our clients are down by 50 percent," said Renaud, a senior waiter at the famed Deux Magots cafe in Saint-German-des-Pres, which is inside the new security perimeter set up on Thursday.

"Normally we have people queuing out the door," he said, gesturing towards the numerous empty seats on the outdoor terrace.

Elsewhere on Thursday, the first athletes arrived at the newly built Olympic Village in the Saint-Ouen northern suburb of the capital which urban planners are hoping to regenerate.

Comprising 40 different low-rise housing blocs, the complex has been built as a showcase of innovative construction techniques using low-carbon concrete, water recycling and reclaimed building materials.

It was also intended to be free of air-conditioning, but Olympic delegations have ordered around 2,500 portable cooling units for their athletes out of fear of high temperatures.

"We are super excited to check how it's looking," Australian hockey player Stephanie Kershaw said as she waited to enter the village. "We can't wait to get started."

Members of the Argentinian, Brazilian and Kenyan delegations could be seen pushing luggage trolleys into the complex, while British and US athletes are also expected on Thursday.

At full capacity, the village will host 14,500 people including 9,000 athletes.