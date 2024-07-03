Cavendish makes Tour de France history with 35th stage win

Astana Qazaqstan Team's Mark Cavendish celebrates winning stage 5. — Reuters

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 9:20 PM

Mark Cavendish made Tour de France history on Wednesday winning a record 35th stage at the age of 39.

Briton Cavendish beat Eddy Merckx's mark, which had stood since 1975, on the fifth stage of this year's Tour near the Alps having equalled it in 2021.

"It's my 15th Tour de France and it takes a lot to get here, getting in shape every year," Cavendish said at the line.

"I'm surrounded by incredible people and I owe a lot to them" added Cavendish who made his Tour debut in 2008 before becoming world road race champion three years later.

As the peloton swept through the lush Rhone valley with vineyards and pretty villages skirting the river his Astana team hogged the front right of the peloton as light rain fell.

A long home straight in the tiny village of Saint-Vulbas helped them form a lead out train the 'Manx Missile' mastered as he powered across the finish line well ahead of Belgian Jasper Philipsen, last year's sprint points green jersey winner.

Race leader and two-time former winner Tadej Pogacar almost hit a traffic island causing a wave of movement and a pile up of bikes and bodies behind him.

But the Slovenian preferred to focus on Cavendish after the race.

"I used to watch him on television and we loved him," Pogacar said.

"Just back there I saw him and he said hey, don't you go breaking my record," he jokingly added.

Pogacar is 25-years-old and has 12 stage wins already.

He still leads the overall standings which he enjoyed with a full yellow kit while Belgian Remco Evenepoel remains second at 45sec with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard third at 50sec.

Biniam Girmay, who became the first black African to win a Tour stage in Turin on Sunday took the sprint points green jersey on Wednesday after coming ninth in Saint-Vulbas.

Cavendish took a moment to congratulate the Eritrean sprinter.